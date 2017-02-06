Sports minister lays foundation for first Centre for para athletes

Union minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel laid the foundation stone for constructing country’s first Centre of Excellence for Differently-abled sportspersons in Gandhinagar on Sunday. “A lot of facilities at this centre should be ready within the next one year,” said Goel about the facility, being built on 7.5 acres land belonging to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the cost of Rs 50 crore. The centre will have 64-metre-long air-conditioned indoor hall that will house a swimming pool and other training facilities of para athletes. It will also have a 100-bed air conditioned hostel, 20 suites for foreign guests and an open land for warm-up exercises.

This centre will train para athletes for various international competition, including Olympics. The Union minister also inaugurated a para training centre at an existing facility of SAI in Gandhinagar where differently-abled sportsperson in the age group of 14-20 years will be trained. “We are starting with three disciplines for 50 boys and girls. These are: athletics, swimming and power-lifting,” said RK Naidu, regional director, SAI, Western Region, Gandhinagar.

Talking about a new initiative, Goel said, “Our sports talent portal is ready and will be launched soon. The name of the portal is Sports Ministry Talent Hunt Portal. We are trying to get Prime Minister inaugurate this portal.”

He said that parents or teachers or neighbours could use this portal to upload bio data or videos of talented children who are eight years and above. “We will conduct tests for such children and, if selected, will help them enrol in our SAI training centres. They will also be eligible for scholarships.”

Asked about the assistance offered to former Asian Games gold medalist boxer Dingko Singh who is battling cancer, Goel said, “When we heard about him, the then Director General of SAI, who is now sports secretary, went to meet him. An aide of Rs 50,000 was offered.”