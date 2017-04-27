Sports Minister Vijay Goel interacts with youth of Jammu and Kashmir

Vijay Goel said the youngsters of the J & K must use their skills to gain maximum exposure. (Source: PTI) Vijay Goel said the youngsters of the J & K must use their skills to gain maximum exposure. (Source: PTI)

Sports Minister Vijay Goel interacted with youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir in a programme called “Samvad”. The objective of the interactive session was to initiate a conversation on a host of issues ranging from culture, sports, youth affairs, to various other social issues. The students got a unique platform to share their thoughts and ideas directly with the minister.

Goel said the youngsters of the J & K were multi-talented and must use their skills to gain maximum exposure to gather knowledge and work for nation-building, a release from the ministry said.

The students shared their views on various issues in terms of social problems, issues pertaining to sports and education. Goel promised them full support and said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the mantra of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

The minister added that the youngsters were welcome to participate in any activity, be it sports or youth affairs and the ministry will ensure that they get the best facilities.

He said a Rs 200 crore package has already been sanctioned for the Valley and as per his interaction with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, it will be utilised to create better sporting facilities and infrastructure, so that more players from the Valley come to the mainstream.

