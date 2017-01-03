Sports Code must give primacy to athletes: Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani is the only player in the world to win all titles — National, Continental and World — in 6-red Snooker. (Source: PTI) Pankaj Advani is the only player in the world to win all titles — National, Continental and World — in 6-red Snooker. (Source: PTI)

In the backdrop of developments surrounding cricket in India, sixteen-time world champion in cuesports Pankaj Advani feels that any sports code would only yield results if athletes and measures to support them are given primacy.

“The world’s sports policy needs to be centred on the athletes and their requirements. Only then will it be successful,” Advani said on the sidelines of the 3rd Kolkata Open National Invitation Snooker Championship.

The Championship, organised by the West Bengal Billiards Association, kicked off today at the Bengal Rowing Club.

Talking about the country’s performance in the Olympics, Advani said: “In our country we give much greater importance to results in quadrennial events like the Olympics than to consistent performance at world events. Consistency is the hallmark of a champion in any sport.

“Ask Roger Federer how he compares his performances at the Olympics versus Wimbledon. He rates Wimbledon higher. And he has won seven times there,” said Advani.

Speaking about his 16th World Championship title, he said that he was looking forward to the 2017 season.

“I enjoy my game and would like to keep playing as long as possible.”

Aditya Mehta, the country’s only professional snooker player and the current National Snooker champion, said he was looking to improve on his world ranking this year but rued that given the state of cuesports in the country, it would perhaps take 10-15 years to come up to international standards in the professional circuit.