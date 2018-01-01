Sports calendar 2018: FIFA World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games in action packed year

The year gone by is barely hours old and the new year promises to be spectacular as far as the sporting events on offer are concerned. 2017 saw India host FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first FIFA event for India as a host or as a participating nation. Then there was the ICC Champions Trophy in England where Pakistan beat India. Also on offer was the Women’s World Cup, played in England, which captured the attention of many in India as the Mithali Raj-led side made its way into the final but finished short by 9 runs in heartbreaking set of events. The badminton Champions Trophy in Glasgow saw PV Sindhu reach the final but fall short.
2018 promises more – a lot more. For sports fans, 2018 is going to be a year to remember. From the start till the end, enthusiasts will have plenty to keep them engaged and glued to the TV screen (or heading to sporting venues). Even away from these scheduled and planned events, there will be LOTS more in store.
FIFA World Cup 2018 (June 14 – July 15)
Away from the Olympics, the biggest and most attended sporting spectacle will be held in 2018 with best players in the world descending on Russia. Even though super powers such as Italy, Netherlands, and Chile won’t be making the trip having failed in the qualifying stages, the likes of Lionel Messi and European champions Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, are expected to make it an event to remember. In fact, it is a strong probability that it would be their last World Cups which just adds to the lure.
2018 Commonwealth Games (April 4-15)
The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held in the Australian city of Gold Coast in the state of Queensland. The Games will be held between April 4 and 15 and will be the fifth Commonwealth Games for Australia. Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth have previously played hosts to the event in Australia. 70 countries are expected to compete in the 11-day sporting event. Over 6,600 athletes and officials will descend on Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games which will see 18 sports across 275 events.
2018 Winter Olympic Games (February 9-25)
The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 9 till Feb 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea which will be the first time that the country would play host to the Winter Games. It had already hosted the Summer Games back in 1988 in Seoul. The extravaganza will feature 102 events across 15 sports with over 100 medals on offer for the first time. Six new events will be played such as Snowboard Big Air (men, women), Speed Skating Mass Start (men, women), Curling Mixed Doubles and Alpine Skiing Team.
2018 Asian Games (August 18 – September 2)
The 2018 Asian Games will be hosted by Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia and has thus been officially named as ‘Jakarta Palembang 2018’. It is only for the first time that the Asian Games are being co-hosted by two cities – the Indonesian capital in Jakarta and Palembang, the capital of South Sumatra province. The Asian Games would feature 462 events in 40 sports across 57 disciplines. 45 countries will participate in the games including a first time appearance for eSports as a demonstration sport.
Month-by-Month Calendar
January
January 5 – February 24: Cricket: South Africa vs India
January 13 – February 5: Cricket: U-19 World Cup
January 15 – January 28: Tennis: Australian Open
December 23, 2017 – January 14: Badminton: Premier Badminton League
January 29: Badminton: Indian Open
February
February 4: NFL: Super Bowl LII
February 22 – April 3: Cricket: South Africa vs Australia
February 18: NBA: All Stars Game
March
March 9 – March 18: Winter Paralympics
March 14 – March 18: Badminton: All England Badminton Championships
March 25: Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix
April
April 4 – May 31: Cricket: Indian Premier League (IPL)
April 5 – April 8: Golf: Augusta Masters
April 4 – 15: 2018 Commonwealth Games
April 8: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix
April 15: Formula 1: Chinese Grand Prix
April 29: Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
May
May 13: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix
May 13: Football: Final day of English Premier League
May 16: Football: Europa League Final
May 19: Football: FA Cup final
May 26: Football: Champions League final
May 27 – June 10: Tennis: French Open
May 27: Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix
June
June 10: Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix
June 14 – July 5: Football: 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
June 14 – June 17: Golf: US Open
June 24: Formula 1: French Grand Prix
July
July 1: Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix
July 2 – July 15: Tennis: Wimbledon
July 3 – September 11: Cricket: England vs India
July 7 – July 29: Cycling: Tour de France
July 8: Formula 1: British Grand Prix
July 15: 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, Moscow
July 19 – July 22: Golf: British Open
July 21 – August 5: Hockey – Women’s World Cup
July 22: Formula 1: German Grand Prix
July 29: Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix
July 30 – August 5: Badminton: World Badminton Championships
August
August 1 – August 5: Cricket: England vs India, 1st Test
August 9 – August 12: Golf: PGA Championship
August 9 – 13: Cricket: England vs India, 2nd Test
August 18 – September 2: 2018 Asian Games
August 18 – August 22: Cricket: England vs India, 3rd Test
August 26: Formula 1: Belgian Grand Prix
August 27 – September 9: Tennis: US Open
August 30 – September 3: Cricket: England v India, 4th Test
August 31 – September 14: Shooting: World Championship
September
September 2: Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix
September 16: Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix
September 28 – September 30: Golf: Ryder Cup
September 30: Formula 1: Russian Grand Prix
October
October 7: Formula 1: Japanese Grand Prix
October 21: Formula 1: United States Grand Prix
October 22-28: Tennis: WTA Finals, Singapore
October 28: Formula 1: Mexican Grand Prix
November
November 3 – November 24: Cricket: Women’s World T20
November 10 – November 11: Tennis: Fed Cup Final
November 11: Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix
November 12 – November 18: Tennis: ATP Finals, London
November 20 – November 25: Badminton: World Super Series Finals
November 23 – November 25: Tennis: Davis Cup final
November 25: Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
November 28 – December 16: Hockey: Men’s World Cup
December
December 2018 – February 2019 – Cricket: Australia vs India (Dates to be announced)
