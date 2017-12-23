Top News
Zaheer Khan, Sania Mirza back Sachin Tendulkar’s call for change in mindset towards sports

Among other stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Sania Mirza and Zaheer Khan came forward in support of Sachin Tendulkar's appeal to develop a sports culture in the country.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 23, 2017 4:17 pm
Sania Mirza, Zaheer Khan and even Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan came forward in support of Sachin Tendulkar, who called for a more sports-developed approach in the country during his speech that went viral on Facebook. Former Indian captain Tendulkar, whose maiden attempt to start a discussion in Rajya Sabha was disrupted on Thursday, took to Facebook to emphasise on the importance of sports and fitness in India. In the video, Tendulkar said that we need to develop from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation and emphasised on how ‘unhealthy India is a recipe for disaster.’

Zaheer also took to Twitter and said that he was with the Master Blaster ‘all the way’ while Mirza said that the transformation Tendulkar is demanding needs to take place ‘sooner rather than later’. Bachchan Sr. tweeted that we all need to come together for the change to take place.

Here are some of the best reactions to Tendulkar’s Facebook speech:

Tendulkar urged in his speech to make his dream of a sporting nation and culture everyone’s dream. “Always remember, dreams do come true,” he said.

