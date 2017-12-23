Zaheer Khan, Sania Mirza back Sachin Tendulkar’s call for change in mindset towards sports

Sania Mirza, Amitabh Bachchan extend support to Sachin Tendulkar after his Facebook speech went viral. Sania Mirza, Amitabh Bachchan extend support to Sachin Tendulkar after his Facebook speech went viral.

Sania Mirza, Zaheer Khan and even Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan came forward in support of Sachin Tendulkar, who called for a more sports-developed approach in the country during his speech that went viral on Facebook. Former Indian captain Tendulkar, whose maiden attempt to start a discussion in Rajya Sabha was disrupted on Thursday, took to Facebook to emphasise on the importance of sports and fitness in India. In the video, Tendulkar said that we need to develop from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation and emphasised on how ‘unhealthy India is a recipe for disaster.’

Zaheer also took to Twitter and said that he was with the Master Blaster ‘all the way’ while Mirza said that the transformation Tendulkar is demanding needs to take place ‘sooner rather than later’. Bachchan Sr. tweeted that we all need to come together for the change to take place.

Thank you for being such an inspiration to every kid who ever played sport in India.. And we need this transformation to happen sooner rather than later .. I am with you and hopefully the rest of India too?? http://t.co/HqFADE9sP3 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 23 December 2017

With you all the way @sachin_rt playing a sport certainly has a positive impact on your health both mentally and physically so let’s bring out the athlete in us. http://t.co/29iRbQZ2w5 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 23 December 2017

T 2749 – An inspiring message from @sachin_rt .. THE Sachin Tendulkar !! Sports really does need a lot more importance than it is given. We need to come together collectively to bring this change .. http://t.co/e0O1Be6aTq pic.twitter.com/46wYju7EMS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 22 December 2017

Right to play should be made a fundamental right of the child for the larger good of the country – a voice from God of Cricket @sachin_rt should be taken seriously. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) 23 December 2017

Tendulkar urged in his speech to make his dream of a sporting nation and culture everyone’s dream. “Always remember, dreams do come true,” he said.

