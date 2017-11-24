Sports about ‘service’, not ‘authority’: Rajyavardhan Rathore on changing SAI’s name

Rajyvardhan Rathore said the ministry is planning to launch ‘talent hunt’ all across country. (Source: File) Rajyvardhan Rathore said the ministry is planning to launch ‘talent hunt’ all across country. (Source: File)

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday said that the sports ministry is planning to rename and restructre apex sports body Sports Authority of India (SAI) as there is no space for “authority” in sports. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the Athens Olympic silver medallist added that sports is all about “service” and the word “authority” will be removed from the name of the body.

Rathore said that the government is also aiming to make the organisation more “lean and professional” by reducing its strength by 50 per cent by 2022. Further talking about grooming young sporting talents in the country, Rathore added that the Centre is planning to come out with a slew of measures to expand its search for talents across the country. He added that the govt wishes to work towards developing a culture of sports among school students.

The Union Minister further said that the sports ministry will launch a ‘talent hunt’ across the country in 2017 to scout younger talents between 8-18 years of age, who will be provided sports and educational facilities in specially-selected schools.

Speaking on sports quota, the BJP leader said the ministry will also push for a fixed quota sportpersons. “We want a minimal quota to be fixed for sports persons,” he said. Rathore added that Olympic-winning sportstars should be given reservation in ‘Grade A’ jobs.

