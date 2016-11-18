Sport and politics stapled together

India said that it has conveyed its displeasure with China on the issue of visa denial to Bamang Tago. REUTERS India said that it has conveyed its displeasure with China on the issue of visa denial to Bamang Tago. REUTERS

Techi (tey-chai) Abraham remembers the seething rage he felt when his weightlifting ward Yukar Sidi, then 18, and he were told at the Delhi airport in early 2011 that they would not be allowed to board the plane to China for an invitational competition after receiving a stapled visa. Yukar had been delirious a few days before because he’d received a “special invite” from weightlifting powerhouse China to compete against their own lifters. Livid then after the immigration officials stopped them at the airport, Abraham’s anger has crystallised into lasting disappointment.

Until Thursday when his fury bubbled over again and he said, “It’s bad that China issues us stapled visas. But why are sportspersons from Arunachal made to feel inferior and given step-motherly treatment?

And by my own government?” said the president of Arunachal weightlifting association. “Shouldn’t India have taken a stand and the entire contingent boycotted the competition?” he asked.

On November 10 last week, Arunachal Pradesh state badminton association secretary Bamang Tago had gone to the Chinese embassy and was scheduled to fly out with the rest of the Indian badminton contingent for the China Open. Tago, an official for over 15 years, had successfully conducted a national ranking badminton meet at Itanagar in September, and was appointed manager of the Indian team travelling to the Super Series event in Fuzhou. The contingent, including PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, left without the manager, as yet another Arunachal domiciled was left out.

“It is clearly for diplomatic reasons. But I want to ask: Do Indians see Arunachal people as one of their own or not? Or am I just going to be another ‘incident’?” the secretary of Arunachal badminton body demanded.

“I urge everyone, including the Prime Minister, to boycott visiting China and stand behind us till this issue is resolved. If not, India needs to start accepting stapled visas. This is discriminatory and has gone on for too long without the government even bothering to take up the issue with China. If this had been Sindhu or Saina instead of just an official from Arunachal, wouldn’t India be outraged?” he said.

Tago insisted that a boycott from the squad that had an Olympic silver medallist would have made a statement of solidarity.

“It feels like we are caught from both sides and no one in India is really concerned,” he said not too long after he had enthusiastically made notes on what all to observe in China in order to kickstart badminton in the northeastern state, but saw his shoulders slump once the visa didn’t come through.

Abraham is sardonic when he says, “Yes, you are talking to the first sports official whose visa got stapled.” In 2011, when he was sent back from the airport, he’d been dazed.

“That night I was angry with China. Yukar was young and shocked too. None of us had ever faced anything like this. But over the years I’ve seen Arunachal sportspersons get singled out. At that time, our government didn’t allow. But now I want to say – our government has no clear policy, and they just don’t want to negotiate with China to find a solution,” he says, dismayed.

It had been a torrid time in the aftermath. “When speaking to the boy, I told him it is the policy of our government, and we have to abide by the law of the land even if he was disappointed. He was an impressionable teen and I couldn’t blame our government in front of him. That would send a wrong message,” he recalls.

But it’s the continuing occurrences that have snapped his nerve and ended his patience. His had been an exuberant dream. “Arunachal has an advantage. Same food, same physique as the northern neighbour, our boys from Arunachal can beat the Chinese who are the most dominant nation in weightlifting. I kept telling the boy what the Chinese can do, we can do too. We were going there full of confidence in how we could beat Chinese because Arunachal boys are very good at the sport. Then we were just sent home,” he remembers.

Abraham says India’s sports administrators have let the issue linger, and every time “cognizance is taken” of the incident. But nothing more.

“Imagine if you are in a group, and everyone else goes to China to compete and you don’t. Shouldn’t the rest of India show solidarity and boycott Chinese meets? But here he was the only one not allowed, and by our own government!” he says, still incredulous.

Tadar Appa, official of the Arunachal Archery Association, recalls how state talent Maselo Mihu and Sorang Yumi were picked out from a squad of 30 and given stapled visas in October 2013. “We asked the government to take action, and our president Kiren Rijiju, who was then MP, also tried but nothing came of it,” Appa remembers.

Rijiju is now Minister of State (Home) with the ruling BJP government. He had resigned from the archery association in protest, in fact.

“It was the youth Asian tournament, and the two girls were extremely disappointed,” Appa says.

Tago, the badminton almost-manager, is also well versed with civil rights working with human rights and environment organisations. “The 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights says that I have the right to travel and return to my homeland. Sadly, no one else is concerned about Arunachal,” he laments.

“I’m just an official, but when players are deprived the chance it hurts more because you’ve seen the effort,” the badminton administrator says.

In June 2011, karatekas Likha Lej (14 years), Tage Saa (17 years) and Rei Yadi (16 years) missed a meet in China with the same stapled visas, while the highest profile sportsperson is pistol shooter Pemba Tamang who was denied a visa last season.

“Look at the age group of kids who are going through this discrimination. They will wonder if they belong to this country at all given no one cares. Aren’t we Indians?” Bamang Tago ends.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App