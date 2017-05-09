Specialised training for World Championships bound Indian boxers

Shiva Thapa and Sumit Sangwan fetched silver medals at the Asian meet. (Source: File) Shiva Thapa and Sumit Sangwan fetched silver medals at the Asian meet. (Source: File)

The seven Indian boxers, who have qualified for the World Championships, will be put through “specialised” training to prepare them for the August-September showpiece, focusing primarily on strength and endurance. Indian boxers came up with a reasonably strong show at the continental showpiece in Tashkent, notching up four medals to go with the seven world championship berths. The World Championships is scheduled to be held from August 25 in Hamburg, Germany.

While Shiva Thapa (60kg) and Sumit Sangwan (91kg) claimed silver medals, Amit Phangal (49kg) and Vikas Krishan (75kg) fetched bronze medals at the Asian meet.

Apart from the four medallists, Kavinder Singh Bisht (52kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) qualified for the world event after winning their respective box-offs.

“The national camp will go ahead as usual but their would be special focus on these seven to prepare them for the World Championships. These seven boxers would be put through rigorous training to improve their endurance and stamina,” Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh told PTI.

“The coaches will chalk out a strategy to ensure that they peak at the right time,” he added.

Set to be given a seven-day break after a hectic four months of training and competition, the boxers will reassemble for the national camp later this month.

Plans were afoot to take the camp from Patiala to Shillaru in Himachal Pradesh but that would require some sprucing up of the infrastructure at the latter venue.

The boxers, on their part, were glad to be back in the country after more than a month of being away. The team for the Asian Championships had spent a fortnight in Kazakhstan to prepare for the tournament.

“We are eating Indian food after over a month, it’s something to be relished. After a point you do feel homesick,” said Shiva.

The boxers’ performance will be analysed by the coaches team, which also includes newly-appointed Swede Santiago Nieva.

“Their weaknesses will be analysed and addressed. The World Championships is the single most important event this year for men and everything will be done that they perform to the best of their potential,” said the BFI chief.

Asked about the Asian Championships experience, Manoj rued missing out on a medal.

“I lost a close bout in the quarterfinals. So I could not get a medal but I hope to make up for it in the World Championships,” said Manoj.

For Manoj, the busy season continues as he will be leaving for Paris where he would be representing British Lionhearts in the World Series of Boxing (WSB).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now