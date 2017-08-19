Latest news

Soumyajit Ghosh and G Sathiyan set up clash with top seeds in final

Soumyajit Ghosh-G Sathiyan posted a comfortable 11-3, 12-10, 11-8 win over Amalraj and Shetty. The Indian duo will take on top-seeded Japanese duo of Jin Uda and Maharu Yoshimura in the final on Sunday.

ITTF World Tour, Asarel Bulgaria Open, Soumyajit Ghosh, G Sathiyan Soumyajit Ghosh and G Sathiyan won 3-2 against Taipei’s Lin un Ju and Yang Heng-Wei in the quarterfinals. (Source: File)
The Indian pair of Soumyajit Ghosh and G Sathiyan defeated compatriots Anthony Amalraj and Sanil Shetty to enter the men’s doubles final of the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open at Panagyurishte on Saturday.

The Japanese had a tough time against Hungarians Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi before they eked out a 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-6 victory in their semi-final match.

Meanwhile, Manika Batra and Mouna Das lost to a Sweden-Hungary combination of Matilda Ekholm and Georgina Pota 4-11, 11-8, 12-14, 12-14 in tough women’s doubles semifinal match to bow out of the tournament.

Manav Thakkar, too, had to be satisfied with a bronze after losing his Under-21 men’s singles semifinal match to Tomas Polansky of Czech Republic 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11.

