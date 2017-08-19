Soumyajit Ghosh and G Sathiyan set up clash with top seeds in final

Soumyajit Ghosh and G Sathiyan won 3-2 against Taipei’s Lin un Ju and Yang Heng-Wei in the quarterfinals. (Source: File) Soumyajit Ghosh and G Sathiyan won 3-2 against Taipei’s Lin un Ju and Yang Heng-Wei in the quarterfinals. (Source: File)

The Indian pair of Soumyajit Ghosh and G Sathiyan defeated compatriots Anthony Amalraj and Sanil Shetty to enter the men’s doubles final of the Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour Asarel Bulgaria Open at Panagyurishte on Saturday.

Ghosh-Sathiyan posted a comfortable 11-3 12-10 11-8 win over Amalraj and Shetty. The Indian duo will take on top-seeded Japanese duo of Jin Uda and Maharu Yoshimura in the final on Sunday.

The Japanese had a tough time against Hungarians Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi before they eked out a 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-6 victory in their semi-final match.

Ghosh and Sathiyan had earlier battled hard against Taipei’s Lin un Ju and Yang Heng-Wei in the quarterfinals, which the Indians won 3-2.

Meanwhile, Manika Batra and Mouna Das lost to a Sweden-Hungary combination of Matilda Ekholm and Georgina Pota 4-11, 11-8, 12-14, 12-14 in tough women’s doubles semifinal match to bow out of the tournament.

Manav Thakkar, too, had to be satisfied with a bronze after losing his Under-21 men’s singles semifinal match to Tomas Polansky of Czech Republic 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 8-11.

