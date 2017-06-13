Soon, Delhi cops to battle for spot in police sports teams

FILE PHOTO: Constables ride the new bicycles at Yamuna Sports Complex. Express File Photo FILE PHOTO: Constables ride the new bicycles at Yamuna Sports Complex. Express File Photo

Delhi police is looking to forge ahead in the sports arena. Having produced a few Olympians earlier, the force is now looking at having another shot at top-level sports by forming teams in nine sports: athletics, shooting, basketball, football, kabaddi, archery, volleyball, wrestling and karate.

Selection trials for these teams will start from June 15 at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said selections for shooting will be held on June 19 and 20, followed by basketball (June 22), football (June 27), kabaddi (June 29), archery (July 4), volleyball (July 6), wrestling (July 12), and karate (July 14).

The teams will be selected and formed under the supervision of second battalion of Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has earlier had teams in various sports, but as the sportspersons either retired or were transferred to other units, a source said, senior officers did not show much interest in restructuring the teams to enable Delhi Police’s 85,000-odd personnel to participate at national or international levels.

Delhi Police ACP Sudesh Kumar participated in 1968 Mexico Olympics, while ACP Prem Nath was part of the Indian contingent in 1972 Munich Games — both were wrestlers. Another ACP, judoka Sandeep Bayala, was in 1992 Barcelona Games.

