Six track athletes handed doping bans after Olympic retests

Russian sprinter Yulia Chermoshanskaya along with five Russian and Ukrainian track athletes were handed a doping ban on Wednesday after their samples showed that they had doped at the Bejing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced that Chermoshanskaya, who won 4×100 meter relay gold medal at Bejing, faces a two-year ban while Oleksandr Pyatnytsya and Denys Yurchenko of Ukraine were also handed a two-year doping ban.

Pyatnytsya had won silver medalist in the javelin while Yurchenko had bagged bronze medal in men’s pole vault at the 2008 Olympics.

They had already been stripped of their Olympic medals last year by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Ukrainian athletes Vita Palamar, Marharyta Tverdohlib and Maksym Mazuryk, also face two-year doping bans.

The International governing body also handed an eight-year sanction on Natalia Lupu, who was the 800-meter European indoor champion in 2013.

The IAAF said the Ukrainian athlete failed a test last year in July, her second offense, so she could be disqualified from the Rio 2016 Olympics. Lupu had reached the semifinal of the 800.

