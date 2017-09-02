Sita’s heroic show sets up GNPS-36 title win

Buoyed by 21 points scored by Sita, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36 won the title with an emphatic 41-14 win over Carmel Convent School, Sector 9 in the Pandit Mohan Lal Memorial Boxing Tournament organised by PML Sd Public School, Sector 32 earlier this week. It was dominating performance by the Guru Nanak Public School forwards as they maintained their supremacy in all the four quarters of the final. Sita led the way for the team as she scored 21 points to start in the 41-14 win over Carmel Convent School.

Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26 claimed the third spot in the championship with an one-side 46-16 win over St Anne’s School, Sector 32. Tarini was the top scorer for the winning team as she netted 20 points.

In the boys’ final, hosts PML SD Public School ended the challenge of Vivek high School, Sector 32 with a 54-31 win. DAV Public School, Sector 8 claimed the third spot with a 52-17 win over Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38.

In the ninth Pandit Mohal Lal Memorial Boxing Championship, hosts PML SD Public School pugilists lifted the overall title. St Joseph’s School, Sector 44 claimed the runners-up trophy. In the 40 Kg category, Jatin claimed the title with a win over Sahil while Rudrapratap became the champion in the 42 Kg category with a win over Santosh. Aditya won the title in the 50 Kg category with an easy win over Barjinder in the final while Deepak became the champion in the 52 Kg category with a win over Amandeep. In the 54 kg category, Mohan ended the challenge of Atiman while Parveen won the title in the 57 Kg category with a win over Anuj. In the 66 Kg category, Ashish became the champion with a win over Ashmeet. Ashish was also adjudged as the best boxer of the tournament.

