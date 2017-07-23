Latest News

Silver for Sharad Kumar, Bronze for Varun Bhati at World Para Athletics Championship

Sharad Kumar cleared a personal best height of 1.84m to win the silver while Bhati -- a Rio Paralympics medallist leaped 1.77m to earn a podium finish. The gold medal was won by United States' Sam Grewe, who leapt a height 1.86m.

By: PTI | London | Published:July 23, 2017 4:42 pm
Sharad Kumar, Varun Bhati, World Para Athletics Championship, High Jump event Sharad Kumar cleared a personal best height of 1.84m to win the silver while Bhati — a Rio Paralympics medallist leapt 1.77m to earn a podium finish. (Source: SAI Twitter)
India’s Sharad Kumar and Varun Bhati won silver and bronze respectively in the High Jump event at the World Para Athletics Championship. Sharad and Bhati participated in the T-42 category of men’s high jump event.

Sharad cleared a personal best height of 1.84m to win the silver while Bhati — a Rio Paralympics medallist leaped 1.77m to earn a podium finish.
The gold medal was won by United States’ Sam Grewe, who leapt a height 1.86m.

India now have five medals with a gold, two silver and two bronze medals. India are currently 29th in the medal standings.

