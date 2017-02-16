Siddharth Verma, Salil Seth to get DDCA’s signing authority

Vikramjit Sen made Siddharth Verma and Salil Seth as the signing authorities for banking transactions. Vikramjit Sen made Siddharth Verma and Salil Seth as the signing authorities for banking transactions.

DDCA administrator Justice (Retd) Vikramjit Sen has made Convenor of Cricket Committee Siddharth Verma and Media Committee Convenor Salil Seth as the signing authorities for all financial and banking transactions.

Justice Sen had authorised DDCA accounts officer Pritam Panwar with signing powers in bank related documents which had raised a few eyebrows.

Panwar’s role had come under the scanner in DDCA’s internal fact finding report on alleged financial misappropriation incident against DDCA president Sneh Bansal.

The signing authority for all IPL related documents has been given to former treasurer Ravinder Manchanda.