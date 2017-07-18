Siddhant Thingalaya breaks record at National Inter-State athletics

Siddhanth Thingalaya created a new Meet Record to win the Men’s 110m Hurdles in 13.76s as the 57th National Inter State Championships ended on a high note at the Acharya Nagarjuna University ground in Guntur on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu’s Suresh (14.41s) was in second place while DebarjanMurmu (14.64s) of West Bengal finished third.

In overall team rankings, Kerala finished on top of the table with maximum 159 points at the end of the 4-day event, followed by Tamil Nadu (110) on the second position and Haryana (101) on third.

Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar Saroj once again proved his mettle by winning the Men’s 1500m run with a timing of 3:45.88. The 20-year old from UP has already qualified for the World Championships, thanks to his gold-medal winning performance at the Asian Championships last month. He was followed by Kerala’s Jinson Johnson (3:46.30) and Haryana’s Manjit Singh(3:49.30).

West Bengal’s Lili Das claimed another medal by winning the Women’s 1500m event in 4:28.00. The youngster has previously bagged the 800m gold. Kerala’s P U Chitra (4:28.87) and Pramila Yadav (4:29.33) of UP were second and third, respectively.

Bhupinder Singh of UP clinched the Men’s Hammer Throw event with a 64.81m effort. Andhra’s Neeraj Kumar, who holds the current National Record, had to settle for silver with a 64.73m throw. Sukhdev Singh (61.41m) of Haryana was adjudged third.

Uttarakhand’s Pradeep Singh Choudhary won the Men’s 10k run with a timing of 30:19.36. The Maharashtrian duo of Ranjeet Kumar Patel (30:30.59) and KalidasHirave(30:37.94) were in second and third place, respectively.

The Men’s Triple Jump event was won by Arpinder Singh of Haryana with a 16.34m jump, though he could not improve upon his 2014 Meet Record. Kerala’s Abdulla Aboobacker (16.30m) and SanalScaria (15.79m) were also on the podium.

Anu R (400m, Kerala) finished the championships as the best women athlete with 1105 points while Davinder Singh Kang (Javelin Throw, Punjab) was the top athlete among men with 1127 points.

