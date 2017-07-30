Shreya Agarwal, Swaroop Unhalkar win medals in KSS Memorial Shooting

Shreya Agrawal and para-shooter Swaroop Unhalkar returned with individual medals in their respective category in the ongoing XVII Kumar Surendra Singh (KSS) Memorial Shooting Championship in New Delhi on Sunday.

Shreya, who is already a part of the Indian junior national squad proved her prowess and continued her ascent to the top.

The MP shooter who is based out of Gun for Glory’s Jabalpur campus shot a total of 247.7 to finish ahead of Mehuli Ghosh and run away with the top honours in the youth category in the 10m air rifle competition.

She then continued her form into the junior category as well winning the silver medal by shooting a total of 249, finishing behind Mehuli Ghosh.

“We would like to congratulate both the shooters for this wonderful feat and their achievements that goes on to underline the quality training that GFG puts them through. It also shows the progress that each of these shooters have made and I am extremely happy to witness the way their career is shaping,” ace Indian shooter and founder director of GFG Gagan Narang said.

“And who knows, they are not far for becoming champion shooters, who could very well go on to win many more medals and make the country proud.”

Swaroop who trains at the GFG centre in Pune shot a total of 609.1 to finish just a point adrift of Vhora Adambhai who shot 610.3 to end second on the podium in the 10m air rifle category (Para-Shooting Standing).

The Kolhapur shooter is part of the GFG’s ambitious Vission 2024 ‘Project Leap’ and has already represented India in the World Shooting Para Sport, in Ail Ain earlier this year.

A total of 32 GFG shooters are taking part in the KSS Championship in the air rifle and pistol category.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News Taslima Nasreen sent back from Aurangabad airport after protests