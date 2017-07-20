Shot putter Manpreet Kaur fails dope test: Making sense of stimulant Dimethylbutylamine

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur Shot putter Manpreet Kaur

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur tested positive for Dimethylbutylamine but has not been provisionally banned and may even participate in the London World Championships in August.

What kind of banned substance is Dimethylbutylamine?

It is a stimulant, which can increase awareness and alertness, give the user a rush and also delay fatigue. However, its side-effects include high blood pressure, headaches, and even the possibility of strokes.

Why isn’t Manpreet Kaur provisionally suspended yet?

Dimethylbutylamine falls under the ‘specified list’ of prohibited substances, which means the athlete is not provisionally suspended. However, the athlete can chose to withdraw from competition till a national anti-doping panel hearing is completed.

What is a specified substance?

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency, a specified substance is one which has a greater possibility of entering an athlete’s body inadvertently and hence allows for greater leeway when it comes to the duration of a sanction. However, even in the case of a specified substance, the onus is on the athlete to prove how the substance entered the body.

Is Dimethylbutylamine used in supplements?

Dimethylbutylamine is a derivative of Methylhexaneamine, a stimulant which was widely used in nutritional supplements. Methylhexaneamine was banned by WADA at the start of 2010, so manufacturers of supplements are increasingly using Dimethylbutylamine as a substitute. The International Tennis Federation had also warned players of using supplements, which contain Dimethylbutylamine.

Can Kaur participate in the World Championships?

She will know if she faces a sanction or not only at the end of a disciplinary panel hearing of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). However, she is free to participate in events till the outcome of the hearing, which means there is a possibility that the Athletics Federation of India will include her in the World Championships-bound team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App