Shooting’s Great Divide

Trap shooter Birendeep Sodhi poses next to his Porsche 911 Carrera. Trap shooter Birendeep Sodhi poses next to his Porsche 911 Carrera.

‘Look at this. I could buy this because I didn’t shoot for four years. Shooting is an expensive sport.”

Birendeep Sodhi caresses his Porsche. A blazing red Carrera 911. He leans against it, a shotgun slung on his right shoulder, and poses with his prized possession. Like a hunter who’s chased down his prey, albeit in a fancy sports car.

Back in the day, Sodhi was a promising young trap shooter; a 2003 junior Asian champion. But his senior career never really took off. Unlike his elder brother Ronjan, who went on to become a world record holder and a World No. 1 in double trap.

Sodhi was always there or thereabouts – competing at World Cups occasionally but unable to do anything noteworthy. So in 2012, soon after getting married, he quit international shooting and chose to concentrate on family business. Rather, businesses.

Sodhi belongs to the Royal family of Sodhi Nagar, a village in the border district of Firozpur in Punjab where his grandfather relocated to after partition. On one of the farmlands, he indulged in organic farming. And along with that, he took up another ambitious project. “A holiday resort in Bali,” he says. “That’s my dream project.” The work on that is already underway. Sodhi has set himself a deadline of 2018 to finish that project. “The 2018 Asian Games are also in Indonesia. I want to be there. If I can achieve both my targets, it’ll be great.”

With that as one of his fuelling motivations, he was back at the range regularly. And at 34, he is on a comeback trail.

As Sodhi talks about his journey, 14-year-old Shapath Bhardwaj takes his position at the shotgun range. A prodigious double trap talent, Shapath’s career was set in motion by Ronjan. He is among the elite today but the ride to Karni Singh hasn’t been a comfortable one for Shapath. His parents working in Meerut, he had to hitch a ride with a fellow shotgun shooter to the range. Shapath’s family does not boast of family wealth like many other shooters to back the expensive dreams. Both his parents are journalists who work for national dailies and live in a modest house in Meerut.

Shapath Bharadwaj’s parents own a modest set of wheels. Shapath Bharadwaj’s parents own a modest set of wheels.

For the last one year, he has been travelling to the Karni Singh range thrice a week. On most occasions, the 100km one-way journey was made in a Tata Nano, driven by his mother. The cramped backseat of the country’s ‘cheapest’ car became Shapath’s makeshift study and dining room, eating his meals and finishing his portion for the Class IX exam while travelling to, and from, the range.

Last year, while returning to Meerut after selection trials, Shapath’s car was hit by a truck as they tried to avoid a biker. The car was completely crushed from the back, his father S Raju says. But his son and wife were unharmed. “That day, we thought whether it’s worth all this? But we had no other option. We couldn’t afford to rent an accommodation or move to Delhi. The only thing we could do is to be a bit more careful as we chase a dream, that’s all,” Raju says.

After using a borrowed gun initially, Raju purchased a brand-new shotgun worth (approximately) Rs 7 lakh – their first major investment. “Seventy percent of the money for the shotgun was taken as a loan from family members. I am still repaying some of them,” Raju, 50, says. “It’s an expensive sport, you know?”

***

Shooting, they often say, is a rich man’s hobby. A stroll around the shotgun range at the Karni Singh Shooting Range during the World Cup gives you an idea why they say so. If not for the frequent ‘boom’ in the background of the shots being fired, this could well pass off as a plush auto exhibition as the Indian shooters zoom in and out of the range in their fancy automobiles.

On the lawns alongside the six shotgun ranges are luxurious tents for the shooters to rest in between their rounds. Some have butlers serving ala carte menu. The last two days, the talking point at the range was Saeed Al Maktoum, of UAE’s royal family, jet-setting to Delhi in his own airplane with an entourage as big as his country’s contingent at the World Cup.

It’s the sport of the royalty. And they’d like it that way. “For a new shooter from a modest background, the atmosphere can get intimidating. They want to create this image of shotgun being a sport for the elite,” says Mansher Singh, a former Asian and Commonwealth champion.

Across the street, the disparity becomes even more glaring. As the shotgun shooters rest in their tents, some of their rifle and pistol counterparts sit on the sidewalk, eating frozen sandwiches while awaiting a call-up for their events. The rifle and pistol disciplines are shotgun’s poor cousins. They attract maximum participation at a World Cup, primarily because they are more affordable. There is class divide within the rifle and pistol shooters, too. But it isn’t as in-your-face as, say, at a shotgun range.

The two worlds try to coexist. But when one shooter flaunts a weapon which has his name engraved in 24-carat gold, the other has been surviving on a borrowed rifle for a long part of his career, the gulf, at times, is too wide to bridge. And ever so conspicuous.

***

“Range par sirf score bolta hai.”

Samresh Jung is perhaps the most chilled out shooter you will meet on the range. You usually see him blend into groups with varying dynamics. But he is one of the rare ones. “When we are there on the range, it doesn’t matter what background you are from. You are mingling with everyone and it’s fine,” Jung says. “What matters is when you get back to your rooms. How you stay, eat…”

A majority of the shooters keep to themselves and stay separately. The rifle/pistol and shotgun shooters barely talk on the range. Most of the times their events are held separately but on the few occasions when they are together, both rarely cross each other’s paths. “It’s a predominant thing at a shotgun range. You’re sitting there, getting six-seven people of the same level. They will get segregated. There is no oneness on the range,” Mansher says.

Joydeep Karmakar, who finished fourth at the London Olympics in 50m rifle prone, says the surprise factor for a first-timer is huge. “We stumble upon stuff, which the rest are already acquainted to. On my first tour, I didn’t know what kind of food they want to order or the kind of clothes to wear,” Karmakar says.

“We don’t come from a strong robust family. We don’t have a history of parents staying at 7-star hotels. When you are aboard, contrast is much more visible between the armed forces guys, who come from rural backgrounds, and the rest.”

A pistol shooter, who is currently with the team, says he would lock himself in the room during his first few tours abroad to avoid ‘embarrassing’ himself. The lifestyle polarities were such that ‘comfort’ became a very relative term. “During a national championships a few years ago, we were once staying at an accommodation which was fancy for me,” the Army man from a remote village says. “But a couple of teammates left the place immediately and checked into a fancier hotel. It’s not that they are wrong and I am right, just that our definitions of ‘normal’ differ.”

The high scores he shot earned him the respect of his peers and they warmed up on the range. Off it, though, very few hang out together. “The backgrounds matter, eventually. We mustn’t forget shooters were in the strata of Zamindars and Rajas. It started as a hobby and became a little bit serious after the World Cups and Olympics. That is a fact about the sport,” Karmakar says.

***

Ani Koshy, the mother of rifle shooter Elizabeth, says her daughter had it in her genes. The Koshys, originally hailing from Pathanapuram in Kerala, have a rich hunting tradition. Elizabeth’s grandfather, Abraham, father Prasad and brothers all indulged in the pastime to ‘stay in touch with the traditions and skills of their ancestors’, Ani says.

The family used to own shares in a rubber estate before selling them and relocating in Liberia. The mother and daughter stayed back, and now Elizabeth is continuing the family’s shooting tradition.

The journey, however, hasn’t been so straightforward for some others. Pooja Ghatkar, who won a bronze medal at the World Cup last week, was raised by a single parent after she lost her father at the age of seven. It’s a mother-daughter story of a different kind. Their life would change when Pooja’s mother Bharti, a maths teacher, Googled ‘shooting’. After scavenging through hundreds of pages online to understand the sport, she got Pooja enrolled at the Balewadi Sports Complex range. They then sold their house in Talegaon so that they could afford a rifle and other expenses to pursue the sport, and now live in a rented accommodation near the shooting range in Pune.

Abhinav Bindra may have won the gold medal courtesy crores his father, a meat exporter, invested in building a shooting range at his farmhouse in Chandigarh. Jitu Rai, India’s biggest medal hope at present, lived in a modest house on a tiny farm in Nepal.

Jitu Rai’s family at his village in Nepal, where he was brought up. Jitu Rai’s family at his village in Nepal, where he was brought up.

Rai spent most of his childhood growing potatoes and corn. His tiny village, he says, is so remote that it often takes an entire day just to finish the strenuous climb up the hill. The 29-year-old joined the Indian Army, where he would first pick up a pistol.

Indian shooting is littered with such flagrantly contrasting stories. You are either rich enough to fund your own ambitions or take the Services route, since the weapons, ammos and infrastructure are easily available. Only a handful few civilians from a middleclass background have made it big.

***

A shooter’s decision to choose a particular discipline is influenced largely by affordability. Rifle, pistol and shotgun are the three main disciplines and each of them has varying demands, financially speaking. “Shotgun is the most expensive whereas the cheapest events are air rifle and air pistol. So you’ll notice that, generally, middle and lower middle class athletes will opt for these events,” Karmakar says.

An air pistol costs approximately Rs 1.5 lakh while the cost of one pellet is Re 1. For an event like the rapid fire, the pistol cost is more or less the same. But the bullet costs around Rs 25. A shooter ends up firing 300 to 500 rounds a day, making it a costly affair.

A superior-quality air rifle comes for Rs 2.5 lakh and the cost of the pellet is the same as pistol – Re 1. A small bore rifle is slightly more expensive. It can cost up to Rs 5 lakh and the ammunition costs up to Rs 30 each. A shooter generally fires 100-150 rounds a day, so one day’s practice can cost up to Rs 4,500. And that’s just the ammo cost.

The costliest, however, is shotgun. A high-quality shotgun costs approximately Rs 7-8 lakh. The cost of a cartridge is around Rs 25 and the clay target is approximately Rs 20. A shotgun shooter fires 250 shots on an average per day, taking the cost to up to Rs 10,000 for a single session. None of these include coaching or range fees. “It’s like firecrackers. Paisa dhuan ban jaata hai. You can’t use the same bullet twice,” Sodhi says. “People think because we can afford it, it’s easy for us. In truth, though, we do it because we are passionate about it.”

***

Mansher is determined to burst this exclusivity bubble.The former Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist talks from experience. Joey, as he is fondly known on the circuit, was a cub shooter but was already challenging the well-established names in the team for a place in the trap team for the 1982 Asian Games.

Randir Singh, a former trap shooter, and an ex-secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association. Randir Singh, a former trap shooter, and an ex-secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association.

Back then, Karni Singh, Randhir Singh and Gurbir Singh were still active shooters. Even though Mansher had better scores, he wasn’t included in the team. “My place was given to shooters from the royal families. That’s how the sport was,” Mansher says, without taking any names.

For the last 10 years, Mansher has been running a talent identification programme in Bhopal for trap shooting. He was mocked initially for trying to bring a sport that was meant for the elite to the masses. Today, the academy has 100 trainees and some have even made it to the national team.

One of them, Manisha Kheer, made her World Cup debut last week. Her father is a fisherman at the Bhopal Lake. “In the first few nationals, my trainees got overawed by the grandeur, like the lifestyle of the shooters and the kind of equipment they used. It affected them in a negative way, psychologically,” Mansher says. “But after competing, they realised they are on par with them. There is another shooter I have whose father is an electrician. We are trying to show that you really don’t have to be rich to try shotgun shooting, or any shooting for that matter.”

Most shooters say the difference is less apparent now than what it was a decade ago. The collective rise in the standards means it’s just the scores that matter. “Eventually, you’ll be known for your scores,” Jung says. “It doesn’t matter then if you drive to a range in a Porsche or a Nano.”