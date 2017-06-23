Shooting Junior World Championships to begin in Germany

The opening day of competitions will also see qualification rounds for the Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol and the Junior Women’s 50m Rifle Prone event. (Express Archive) The opening day of competitions will also see qualification rounds for the Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol and the Junior Women’s 50m Rifle Prone event. (Express Archive)

Indian shooter Subhankar Pramanic would be looking to bag a medal on the first day itself when medal events of ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol gets underway in Suhl, Germany tomorrow.

India have fielded a 31-strong squad in the event which will see 10 medals Finals apart from the Women’s Junior Rifle Prone event and two 10m Test events in the Mixed category- one each for Rifle and Pistol.

Subhankar had won gold in the last Junior World Cup held last year in Gabala in the 50m Rifle Prone. Fateh Singh Dhillon and Syed Araib Parvez will be India’s other bets in the event.

The opening day of competitions will also see qualification rounds for the Junior Men’s 25m Standard Pistol and the Junior Women’s 50m Rifle Prone event. Competitions conclude on Wednesday.

A total of 543 Shooters from 65 nations have entered to compete in the Junior World Championship and will be piling up a total of 978 starts.

Among the big names in the event will be Istvan Peni of Hungary, fresh from his Gold medal in the ISSF Senior World Cup in Gabala a couple of weeks back. This will be the talented Hungarian Rifle shooters last Junior foray.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App