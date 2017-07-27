Shiva Thapa, three others enter semi-final in Czech Republic boxing tournament

Shiva Thapa is assured of a bronze medal. Shiva Thapa is assured of a bronze medal.

Asian silver-medallist Shiva Thapa (60kg) was assured of at least a bronze medal as he entered the semifinals along with three others on an all-win day for India at the Grand Prix Usti Nad Labem boxing tournament in Czech Republic. Shiva defeated local favourite Erik Huleiv in a unanimous verdict to enter the last-four stage last night.

Three others Indians were also assured of bronze medals after getting byes. They were Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg), Kavinder Bisht (52kg) and Amit Phangal (49kg).

Advancing to the quarterfinals after winning opening bouts were Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Manish Panwar (81kg). While Sumit defeated Czech Republic’s Jiri Horky, Manish got the better of Belgium’s Yassine Aydir.

Entering the last-eight stage owing to opening-round byes were Satish Kumar (+91kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (64kg).

Seven of the nine Indian boxers competing in this tournament have qualified for the World Championships in Hamburg, Germany from August 25 to September 2.

The World Championships-bound boxers are Amit, Kavinder, Gaurav, Shiva, Manoj, Sumit and Satish.

Vikas Krishan (75kg) has also qualified for the mega-event but he is not travelling with the team right now. He is currently training in Pune.

