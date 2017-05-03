Shiva Thapa, Sumit Sangwan qualify for World Championships

Shiva Thapa advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Championships. (Source: AP) Shiva Thapa advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Championships. (Source: AP)

Boxers Vikas Krishnan and Shiva Thapa assured India of medals as they advanced to semifinals of the Asian Championships as well as booked spots in the World Championships in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Amit Phangal (49kg) also qualified for the World Championships, meanwhile assuring themselves medals in the Asian Championships.

Top seed Krishnan, fighting in the 75 kg category, dominated against Indonesia’s Brama Hendra Betaubun and secured himself a second consecutive medal in the event, He is India’s only silver medallist in 2015.

He will now be facing fourth seed Dongyun Lee from Korea in the semifinals.

Thapa, who has already won a gold and a bronze in the event before, displayed his counter-attacking skills to sail past Chu-En Lai in the quarterfinal. He would now fight against top seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh after a day’s rest.

Sangwan brought the first good news for India on Wednesday after beating third seeded Fengkai 4-1 of China. He effectively did not let his opponent attack and kept throwing him off-balance to win the game.

Sangwan will now fight against second seed Jakhon Qurbonov in the semifinals on Friday.

Phangal brought further good news for the country as his accuracy against Cornelis Kwangu Langu took him to the semifinal. He beat the Indonesian 4-1. It will be a tougher road for him as he faces Olympic gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov.

Gaurav Bidhuri however went down after giving a tough fight to Jiawei Zhang and losing the bout 2-3. He could still fight for a spot in the World Championships by beating Ryomei Tanaka in the box-off.

