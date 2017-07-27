Shiva Thapa, Gaurav Biduhuri reach final of Czech Republic boxing tournament

Shiva Thapa entered final of Czech Republic boxing tournament. Shiva Thapa entered final of Czech Republic boxing tournament.

Asian Boxing silver medallist Shiva Thapa and Gaurav Bidhuri reached the final of the Grand Prix Usti Nad Labem boxing tournament that is taking place in Czech Republic. Five other Indians have made it to the semifinals.

Participating in the 60 kg category, Thapa defeated Erik Huleiv, local favourite, and advanced to the final of the tournament in a unanimous verdict. Bidhuri, on the other hand, made it to the final in the 52 kg category after getting a bye.

Five other Indians have reached the semifinals of the tournament, ensuring a medal for the country. These five include Kavinder Bisht in the 52 kg category, Amit Phangal in the 49 kg category, Sumit Sangwant in the 91 kg category, Manish Panwar in the 81 kg category and Manoj Kumar in the 69 kg category.

Seven of the nine Indian boxers competing in the tournament qualified for the World Championships, which will take place in Hamburg, Germany from August 25 to September 2.

Thapa had ended his Asian Boxing Championships campaign with a silver medal in May this year after injury forced him to lose out on gold. He lost to opponent Elnur Abduraimov after the referee stopped the match on seeing Thapa with a cut.

