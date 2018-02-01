Privilege to represent India and raise the flag, says Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan

Shiva Keshavan will compete at his sixth Winter Olymics in Pyeongchang. (Source: Facebook) Shiva Keshavan will compete at his sixth Winter Olymics in Pyeongchang. (Source: Facebook)

Shiva Keshavan will be making his sixth Winter Olympics appearance when India’s top luger competes at the Pyeongchang Games. And just before he leaves for the Olympics, he got a morale booster as he was assured by his sponsors of their continued support towards him. Assured of the financial backing, he expressed the sheer privilege of representing the country and aiming to take the flag high.

“Final stretch before the Olympics. Feels great to be back to my motherland right before the games. Such a privilege to represent the country and raise the flag as high as can be. The support from all over the world has been tremendous over the last few months,” he wrote on Twitter. “All of it motivates me a lot, and at the same time keeps me grounded about how amazing it is to represent the country. Jai hind!”, he added.

The Winter Games in South Korea will be Keshavan’s sixth with the Indian making his debut appearance in 1998. At the time, he had become the youngest person to ever officially qualify for the Olympic Games in luge.

Winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25.

