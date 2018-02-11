Shiva Keshavan bids farewell to Winter Olympics journey after finishing 34th

Shiva Keshavan of India at PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Source: Reuters) Shiva Keshavan of India at PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Source: Reuters)

Shiva Keshavan, who participated in his sixth and final Winter Olympics, finished 34th after recording a timing of 48.900 in the third round of heats on Sunday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018. Even though he finished 29th in Run 3, Keshavan bid farewell to his Olympic journey at 34th place overall.

Keshavan’s start was not good as he took a bump that sent him into the wall but then recovered well to end up in 48 seconds. His timing is the 30th best out of 40 in Run 3. His overall timing across three runs is 2:28.188, which is 5.329 seconds slower than the leader, Felix Loch (2:22.859).

The Indian was among 40 sliders competing in the men’s singles luge event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018. Only the top 20 lugers participate in the penultimate round and the top three sliders are the ones with the best overall timing across four runs.

India’s flagbearer for six straight Winter Olympics, Keshavan finished 34th after two rounds of heats in the men’s singles luge competitions on Saturday. He had finished 36th and 31st in the two rounds but was placed 34th overall at the halfway mark of competitions at the Olympic Sliding Center.

The 36-year old’s best performance in his ealier five Winter Olympics has been a 25th place finish in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

