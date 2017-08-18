Latest news

Shattered by what has happened in Barcelona, says Rafael Nadal

Among others from the sporting world who were shocked to find out about the attack includes footballers Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho. Rafa Nadal, Carolina Marin, cricketer Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh also offered their condolences. 

Sports personalities sent condolences to the victims of Barcelona attack.
A deadly van attack in Barcelona’s most popular street Las Ramblas has left multiple dead and scores injured. Catalonia’s interior minister Joaquim Forn confirmed the death of 13 while more than 50 have been reported injured as the vehicle sped along the area meant for pedestrians, mowing down people.

As the horrifying news of the attack broke, many sports personalities and clubs came out in support of those affected by the attack. The city’s popular football club Barcelona FC tweeted in condemn of the attack. “Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona,” wrote the club.

“Shattered by what has happened in Barcelona! All my support for the families affected and the city,” wrote Rafa Nadal. Ronaldinho, who is now the ambassador of Barcelona FC club said, “Too sad to see the news coming from #Barcelona. My support and solidarity for victims and families.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted, “Dismayed at the news coming from Barcelona. All the support and solidarity the family and friends of the victims.” Rio 2016 gold medallist Carolina Marin said, “All my strength and my heart with Barcelona and the victims of the attack”

While the police are treating it as a terrorist attack, reports suggest that the driver of the vehicle flee from the spot on foot.

