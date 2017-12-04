Shashi Kapoor passes away: Sports fraternity express condolence

Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday. (Source: Express Archive) Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday. (Source: Express Archive)

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 on Monday. He was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri on Sunday night, reportedly from chest infection. He breathed his last at 5.20 PM.

“Shashi Kapoor expired at 5.20 pm on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai,” said Dr Ram Narain, Executive director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The actor had suffered from the problem even in 2014, post his bypass surgery. Actor and nephew Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, though he refused to give any further details for now.

He made his Bollywood debut with film Dharmputra in 1961 and went on to get featured in 116 Hindi films. Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2011 while in 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal established the Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 in Mumbai. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984. The sports fraternity expressed condolence on the legend’s demise.

Oh no! Remember #ShashiKapoor as someone who always laughed and was happy in his movies. If you can spread joy, you have lived a good life. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 December 2017

Only last week I was asking @chintskap about #ShashiKapoor‘s health. Never knew him or his family but felt I did. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 December 2017

With the passing away of #ShashiKapoor , Indian Cinema has lost a Legend, a void that will never be filled up. May God rest his soul in peace. Thoughts and prayers are with his families, friends & millions of fans. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 4 December 2017

One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 4 December 2017

Saddened at the passing away of legendary actor #ShashiKapoor . Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/nK0tYrZJYk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 December 2017

The legend will live on in our hearts as the “Shaan” & “Vijeta” of a golden age of the Indian film industry.#ShashiKapoor, with his unforgettable smile, is no more in person with us. Our prayers and condolences are with his family. pic.twitter.com/GKlgfPZbyK — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 4 December 2017

Deepest condolences to the Kappor family on the passing of the legendary actor #ShashiKapoor #RIP 🙏 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 4 December 2017

