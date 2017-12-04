Top Stories

Shashi Kapoor passes away: Sports fraternity express condolence

Shashi Kapoor was admitted in to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri on Sunday night, reportedly from chest infection.

December 4, 2017 7:32 pm
Shashi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor death, Shashi Kapoor Bollwyood, Shashi Kapoor passes away, Shashi Kapoor age, Shashi Kapoor News, actor Shashi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor reactions, sports news, Indian Express Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday. (Source: Express Archive)

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 on Monday. He was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri on Sunday night, reportedly from chest infection. He breathed his last at 5.20 PM.

“Shashi Kapoor expired at 5.20 pm on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai,” said Dr Ram Narain, Executive director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The actor had suffered from the problem even in 2014, post his bypass surgery. Actor and nephew Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com, though he refused to give any further details for now.

He made his Bollywood debut with film Dharmputra in 1961 and went on to get featured in 116 Hindi films. Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2011 while in 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal established the Prithvi Theatre in November 1978 in Mumbai. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984. The sports fraternity expressed condolence on the legend’s demise.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

