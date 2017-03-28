Sharry Mann’s ‘3 Peg’ entertains crowd during NBA half-time, watch video

Bhangra Empire raised the decibel level at the half time show of Memphis Grizzlies against Golden State Warriors. (Source: Instagram) Bhangra Empire raised the decibel level at the half time show of Memphis Grizzlies against Golden State Warriors. (Source: Instagram)

Bhangra Empire, an Indo-American Bhangra dance group continued their tradition alive of performing at a game of NBA team Golden State Warriors. The group featuring 32 performers – 16 men and 16 men – performed at the half time show on Sunday during the half time break involving Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. Their dance routine drew plenty of admiration on social media and went viral for the lively show at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The video posted on NBA’s official Facebook page has become a rage with over 14,000 reactions, 2,400 comments and 406,000 views (at the time of writing).

In fact this isn’t the first time Bhangra Empire have performed during an NBA game. This is the seventh year in a row that Bhangra Empire have produced a glittering show at a game featuring the Golden State Warriors.

Bhangra Empire are not new to the media attention and performances in front of large crowds. They performed in 2009 at the White House during a State Dinner hosted by then US President Barack Obama on the visit of then India Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The group was formed in 2006 and found its birth in California’s Bay Area. It comprises of current college students and recent graduates with the idea “to bring bhangra to the mainstream, one performance at a time.”

