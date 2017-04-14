Latest News

Sharath Kamal enters pre-quarters at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Sharath Kamal is the only Indian left in Asian Table Tennis Championships after he reached the pre-quarters.

By: PTI | Wuxi | Published:April 14, 2017 10:27 pm

Sharath Kamal was the lone Indian standing tall, having reached the men’s singles pre- quarterfinals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Wuxi on Friday.

The top-ranked Indian in the world beat Ro Kwang Jin of DPR Korea 11-5, 11-7, 14-12 in the round of 32 to move ahead. He will next meet Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Hang in the pre- quarterfinals.

As for the other Indians in fray, Soumyajit Ghosh, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty bowed out in the round of 32. Ghosh lost to Koki Nawa of Japan 3-11, 4-11, 5-11, Desai went down 9-11, 11-8, 10-12, 4-11 and Shetty lost in straight games of 10-12, 8-11, 6-11 to Korean Lee Sangshu.

G Sathiyan could not do much against his second round opponent and he failed to go past him.

Since the singles draw had 128 players, it was a busy day for the Indians in both sections as they began their campaign as early as at 9 a.m., playing round after round with only top eight players getting first round byes. The Indians had easy passages in the first two rounds but the third round posed problems.

However, Sharath continued his good form and defeated the North Korean who, despite putting up a brave front in the third game in which he stretched the Indian, saved three match points after the third game saw several deuces.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai