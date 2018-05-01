Shahzar Rizvi claims No.1 spot in ISSF 10m Air Pistol Rankings

Shahzar Rizvi won silver medal in Changwon, South Korea. (Source: OGQ Twitter) Shahzar Rizvi won silver medal in Changwon, South Korea. (Source: OGQ Twitter)

Shooter Shahzar Rizvi clinched top-spot in the latest 10m Air Pistol rankings on Tuesday (May 1) after winning the silver medal at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea. With 1654 rating points, Rizvi made his way to the numero uno position ahead of Russia’s Artem Chernousov (1046) and Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda (803). The other Indians in the top-10 are Jitu Rai, who is sixth in the charts, and Om Prakash Mitharval, at the 12th spot.

Besides the silver medal in Changwon, Rizvi had previously won a gold medal while clinching the world record score at the World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico in March.

Among the women, Manu Bhaker, who won a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, was the only Indian in the top-10 of the women’s 10m Air Pistol rankings in the fourth spot.

In the men’s 10m Air Rifle rankings, shooters Ravi Kumar is fourth in the list while Deepak Kumar stands at the ninth spot.

Akhil Sheoran (fourth) and Sanjeev Rajput (eighth) were the two Indians to find themselves in the top-10 of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions list.

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mehuli Ghosh (seventh), Apurvi Chandela (11th) and Anjum Moudgil (12th) are the three Indians in the top-15 of the 10m women’s air rifle rankings. Anjum was also ranked eighth in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

