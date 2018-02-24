  • Associate Sponsor
Seema Poonia enters final at Strandja Memorial boxing

Seema Poonia entered the finals, while two other women boxers settled for bronze medals at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia.

By: PTI | Published: February 24, 2018 3:40 pm
AIBA, Women's Youth Boxing Championships, Jyoti Gulia, Saksri Thanchanok Seema Poonia defeated Bulgarian Mihaela Nikolova 5-0 to make the summit clash. (Source: File)
In the final session late last night, Seema, who got a bye into the semifinals, defeated Bulgarian Mihaela Nikolova 5-0 to make the summit clash along with M C Mary Kom (48kg) among others.

Settling for bronze medals were world championships silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg). While Saweety lost to China’s Li Quian, Bhagyabati went down to Russia’s Mariia Urakova in a split decision.

Earlier last night, former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) and M Meena Kumari Devi (54kg) had also lost in the semifinals for a third-place finish in the event where five male boxers will be in action in the semifinals in Sofia.

