Second PYC Open Snooker Challenge to start from July 15

PYC Hindu Gymkhana will play host to the 2nd edition of PYC Open Snooker Challenge 2017 starting from July 15.

The 10-day tournament offers a total cash prize of Rs 80,000, with the winner receiving Rs 30,000 cash. Trophies will be offered from the quarterfinal stage onwards. The 128-player tournament will be played in a knock out format of a ‘Best of 5’ frames (15 red snooker). The last date for entries is July 6. All entries will be accepted with the entry fee.

