Second PYC Open Snooker Challenge to start from July 15

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:July 2, 2017 5:53 am
PYC Hindu Gymkhana will play host to the 2nd edition of PYC Open Snooker Challenge 2017 starting from July 15.

The 10-day tournament offers a total cash prize of Rs 80,000, with the winner receiving Rs 30,000 cash. Trophies will be offered from the quarterfinal stage onwards. The 128-player tournament will be played in a knock out format of a ‘Best of 5’ frames (15 red snooker). The last date for entries is July 6. All entries will be accepted with the entry fee.

