Only in Express

Saurav Ghosal reaches semifinals of Macau Open

India's leading squash player, Saurav Ghosal, on Friday moved into the semifinals of the USD 50,000 Macau Open in Macau. After the early struggle in the tournament when he was stretched to five games by an Egyptian Mazen Gamal.

By: PTI | Macau | Published:September 22, 2017 8:08 pm
Top News

India’s leading squash player, Saurav Ghosal, on Friday moved into the semifinals of the USD 50,000 Macau Open in Macau. After the early struggle in the tournament when he was stretched to five games by an Egyptian Mazen Gamal, a qualifier in the first round, the fourth seeded Indian was in his elements against Hong Kong’s Tsz Fung Yip.

Against the Egyptian, Ghosal had to come back from two games down to stage a dramatic return.

The 85 minute tussle ended 5-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 in Ghosal’s favour.

Against the Hong Kong player, the Indian carved out a 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 win in 38 minutes. Ghosal is to play the top seed German, Simon Rosner, in the semifinals on Saturday.

Harinder Pal Sandhu, who had ousted his junior partner Abhay Singh in the qualifying phase final, lasted one round in the main draw.

Sandhu lost to Egyptian Omar Mosaad, the fifth seed but after giving a fight. The Egyptian won 11-1, 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-2 in 65 minutes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    16
    Live
    HT
    16
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 