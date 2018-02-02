  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Saurav Ghosal becomes the highest-ranked Indian squash player

Saurav Ghosal jumped five places to No 14 to become the highest ranked Indian in the latest Professional Squash Association (PSA) rankings released on Friday.

By: PTI | Published: February 2, 2018 6:42 pm
Saurav Ghosal, Saurav Ghosal news, Saurav Ghosal updates, Professional Squash Association, PSA, sports news, Indian Express Saurav Ghosal beat Joshna Chinappa who slipped three places to No 17. (Source: Express Archive)
Top News

India’s leading squash player, Saurav Ghosal jumped five places to No 14 to become the highest ranked Indian in the latest Professional Squash Association (PSA) rankings released on Friday.

Ghosal beat Joshna Chinappa who slipped three places to No 17 while Dipika Pallikal Karthik remained on 20. Former Indian national champion Harinder Pal Sandhu was placed at 49th, Mahesh Mangaonkar on 64, the spot that Ramit Tandon too achieved after rising 16 places and Vikram Malhotra on 68.

Among others, Sunayna Kuruvilla progressed from 104 to 89 to be placed third in the women’s section behind leaders Joshna and Dipika while Sachika Ingale is on 96.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 2, 2018 at 7:49 pm
    rp me.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    If instead of guns and stones, youth pick up bat and ball, atmosphere in Kashmir will become beautiful 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table