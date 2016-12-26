Satyendra Singh wins gold in 50m rifle 3 positions at shooting nationals

Army Marksmanship Unit’s (AMU) Satyendra Singh got the better of teammate and Olympian Chain Singh to clinch the gold medal in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event on the concluding day of 60th National Shooting Championship in Pune on Monday.

Satyendra qualified for the eight-man final in second position behind Chain Singh with a score of 1164, which was identical to Chain’s effort, but had nine fewer inner 10s.

In the final though, he managed to turn the tables on his more internationally accomplished teammate, amassing a score of 450.9 in the stipulated 45 shots to Chain’s 448.4. Rahul Poonia of the Navy won the bronze by shooting 439.1.

In the junior men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, Subhankar Pramanick of West Bengal capped off a brilliant year, adding the national title to the Junior World Cup gold he had won earlier in the year.

The World Cup gold was in the rifle prone event, which amply shows Subhankar’s versatility. Subhankar qualified for the final in second position, shooting a score of 1132 behind Syed Araib Pervez of Madhya Pradesh, who shot 1133.

He was however a class apart in the finals, shooting a score of 442.1 in the stipulated 45 shots, a good 11.8 points ahead of silver medallist Harshit Binjwa of Madhya Pradesh. V Sarvesh Swaroop of Tamil Nadu won the bronze, finishing with a score of 418.6 in the finals.

Subhankar also won a silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions Civilian championships in the junior section to conclude a successful day at the range.