Satyendra Singh finishes 8th in 50m Rifle 3-position at Shooting World Cup

Making his first over World Cup final appearance, India’s Satyendra Singh failed to bag a medal as he finished eighth in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at ISSF World Cup. The event is considered as one of the most difficult events in shooting. Satyendra shot a score of 1173 in the qualification to qualify for the finals but could not keep up with his opponents in the final round.

Satyendra had a bad start in the finals and became the first shooter to be eliminated. He shot a score of 396.7 after 40 shots. Hungary’s Istvan Peni bagged the gold medal with a score of 458.4. The silver medal was won by Zicheng Hui of China while Tomasz Bartnik of Poland claimed the bronze.

The other Indian in race for the qualification, Olympian Sanjeev Rajput could not perform as good as his countryman and failed to qualify for the final. He could only shot a score of 1157 in qualifying and had to settle for the 45th place.

Overall, ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Gabala saw a total of 430 athletes from 45 countries. These athlets competed for 30 medals and it was China who topped the medals tally with eight medals. They won four gold medals out of the 10 that were on offer.

