Satish Kumar loses in Asian Boxing Championships quarter-final

Previous edition’s bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) lost in the quarterfinals to bow out of medal contention at the Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent.

Also going down in the last-eight stage was Manish Panwar (81kg).

Satish lost to Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in a unanimous verdict. Manish, on the other hand, went down Turkmanistan’s Nuryagdy Nuryadyyev, also a unanimous decision in the evening session on Wednesday night.

However, both the boxers are still in fray for a berth in the August-September World Championships in Germany. Both of them will fight it out in box-offs to be held on Saturday.

Bowing out in the quarterfinals yesterday along with Satish were Manoj Kumar (69kg), and Kavinder Singh Bisht (49kg) — all of whom lost in the evening session. In the morning session, Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) had lost his quarterfinal bout.

Manoj will face China’s Wei Liu in his box-off bout, Manish has Pakistan’s Awais Ali Khan to contend with in his bout for a World Championship berth.

Satish will be up against China’s Mu Haipeng in his box- off. Earlier, top seed Vikas Krishan (75kg) and fourth seed Shiva Thapa (60kg) were among the four Indian boxers assured of both medals and World Championship berths after they advanced to the semifinals in Tashkent.

Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Amit Phangal (49kg) were the other two Indian boxers to book medals as well as World Championship slots in the prestigious continental event.

