Sarita Devi’s pro debut at IBC’s Imphal Fight Night to be live on six channels

The Indian Boxing Council’s Imphal Fight Night, where former world champion L Sarita Devi and Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra will make their professional debuts, would be telecast live on six channels on January 29.

Impact TV, Manipur, will be the host promoter and regional language broadcaster for the fight night. Doordarshan Sports has acquired pan-India broadcast rights for Hindi and English language.

Shiv Naresh Sports will be the official apparel partners for the event.

“We have tied up with Shiv Naresh following high praise from our boxers and IBC Chief coach, Joe Clough of the USA. The company has created customised world class gear for our boxers. Trenz is going to be the next big brand in boxing equipment,” said IBC President Brig. PK Muralidharan Raja.