  • Sardar Singh, Devendra Jhajharia receive Khel Ratna awards from President Ram Nath Kovind

Harmanpreet Kaur, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Bhati, SSP Chawrasia, Saketh Myneni were among the 17 athletes to receive the Arjuna Awards while former hockey captain Sardar Singh and Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia received the Khel Ratna awards.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 29, 2017 4:59 pm
sardar singh, devendra jhajharia, khel ratna, arjuna awards, dronacharya awards, dhyan chand awards, national sports day, president ram nath kovind, sports news, indian express Sardar Singh and Devendra Jhajharia being conferred with Khel Ratna awards. (Source: ANI)
President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred prestigious sports awards on Tuesday to celebrate National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. While former hockey captain Sardar Singh and Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards, seventeen deserving athletes from a variety of sports in India were honoured with Arjuna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The 17 athletes honoured with the Arjuna awards are Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Bhati, SSP Chawrasia, Saketh Myneni, Khusbir Kaur, Aarokiya Rajiv, Prashanti Singh, SV Sunil, Satyawrat Kadian, Anthony Amalraj, PN Prakash, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Jasvir Singh, Devendro Singh and Bembem Devi.

Pujara, however, missed the ceremony due to his commitment to Nottinghamshire County Cricket.

Late Dr. R. Gandhi (Athletics), Heera Nand Kataria (Kabaddi), GSSV Prasad (Badminton-lifetime), Brij Bhushan Mohanty (Boxing – Lifetime), Mr. P.A. Raphel (Hockey – Lifetime), Sanjoy Chakraverthy (Shooting – Lifetime), Mr. Roshan Lal (Wrestling – Lifetime) were the coaches to receive the Dronacharya awards.

Bhupender Singh, Syed Shahid Hakim and Sumarai Tete received the Dhyanchand awards.

