Sardar Singh, Devendra Jhajharia receive Khel Ratna awards from President Ram Nath Kovind

Sardar Singh and Devendra Jhajharia being conferred with Khel Ratna awards. (Source: ANI) Sardar Singh and Devendra Jhajharia being conferred with Khel Ratna awards. (Source: ANI)

President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred prestigious sports awards on Tuesday to celebrate National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. While former hockey captain Sardar Singh and Paralympian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards, seventeen deserving athletes from a variety of sports in India were honoured with Arjuna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The 17 athletes honoured with the Arjuna awards are Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Bhati, SSP Chawrasia, Saketh Myneni, Khusbir Kaur, Aarokiya Rajiv, Prashanti Singh, SV Sunil, Satyawrat Kadian, Anthony Amalraj, PN Prakash, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Jasvir Singh, Devendro Singh and Bembem Devi.

Pujara, however, missed the ceremony due to his commitment to Nottinghamshire County Cricket.

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and Golfer SSP Chawrasia conferred with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/bt3TCfspz6 — ANI (@ANI) 29 August 2017

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred #ArjunaAward on para athlete Thangavelu Mariappan at Rashtrapati Bhawan pic.twitter.com/Fn2JWqU2iN — ANI (@ANI) 29 August 2017

President Kovind confers Badminton coach GSSV Prasad with the Dronacharya award(lifetime) for 2017 pic.twitter.com/y3NsQtqWYZ — ANI (@ANI) 29 August 2017

Late Dr. R. Gandhi (Athletics), Heera Nand Kataria (Kabaddi), GSSV Prasad (Badminton-lifetime), Brij Bhushan Mohanty (Boxing – Lifetime), Mr. P.A. Raphel (Hockey – Lifetime), Sanjoy Chakraverthy (Shooting – Lifetime), Mr. Roshan Lal (Wrestling – Lifetime) were the coaches to receive the Dronacharya awards.

Bhupender Singh, Syed Shahid Hakim and Sumarai Tete received the Dhyanchand awards.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd