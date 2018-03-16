Sanjivani Jadhav bags bronze in Asian Cross Country

Sanjivani was way ahead of her compatriots, which included Rio Olympian and steeplechase national record holder Lalita Babbar. Sanjivani was way ahead of her compatriots, which included Rio Olympian and steeplechase national record holder Lalita Babbar.

NASHIK HAS produced several runners of substance, most of them women, including the likes of Kavita Raut and Monika Attare. The most recent to emerge from the region is 20-year-old Sanjivani Jadhav, who won bronze at the Asian Cross Country Championship on Thursday in Guiyang, China. Her 28m 19sec in the women’s 8km event helped her grab the bronze behind China’s Li Dan (28:03s) and Abe Yukari (28.06) of Japan. Sanjivani was way ahead of her compatriots, which included Rio Olympian and steeplechase national record holder Lalita Babbar, who finished 15th with a disappointing (32:53s) on the clock. Swati Ghadave (30:18s), who finished 11th, was the second best Indian, as the team earned an overall bronze medal as well.

Sanjivani, like most of the athletes from the Nashik region, was spotted and trained by SAI coach Vijender Singh. Singh, who scouts talent from various village/ district-level meets, was impressed by Sanjivani’s technique when he first saw her run almost six years back.

“She did not have a great result or extraordinary speed. What caught my eye was her rhythmic movement. I was impressed that this girl with no formal training had such a fluid running technique. So I took her onboard,” Vijender said. Sanjivani, like her grandfather, wanted to pursue wrestling but did not have much success on the mat. Vijender believed her wiry built was more suited for track events.

“She was competing in wrestling but she did not have any significant performances. She already had a decent running technique and we have been working on endurance and stamina. She is among the best runners I have,” Vijender added. It took a little coaxing by Vijender to convince Sanjivani’s parents before he could enroll her in his set-up which had at least another dozen athletes from the region. Sanjivani’s father, a school teacher in Vadalibhoi, about 50km from her daughter’s training base is not regretting the decision.

Sanjivani’s, whose pet events are the 5k and 10k, big break came at the 2017 World University Games where she bagged a silver medal in 5,000 metre event with a timing of 33:19.27s. She had won gold at the Asian Athletics a month ago. “She is a promising runner and this win will give her a lot of confidence. All our efforts are focussed towards qualifying for the Asian Games later this year. She was not fully fit for the Commonwealth selection but we will try our best to get her ready for the Asiad. For which We are planning to train at high altitude facility to improve her timing,” Vijender added.

