Sanjeev Rajput trying to find his range again

A poor transition from prone to standing series saw Sanjeev Rajput finish fifth with a score of 420.6 on Sunday. A poor transition from prone to standing series saw Sanjeev Rajput finish fifth with a score of 420.6 on Sunday.

The last time Sanjeev Rajput was at a shooting range, he fled the venue mid-way through an event and disappeared from the circuit for several weeks. Circa December 2016. The venue, Balewadi Sports Complex. After a decent qualifying round of the 10m air rifle, Rajput was waiting to report for the final of the National Championships. Days before, a national-level shooter had accused him of rape.

When the two came face-to-face in Pune, the female shooter attacked him. She beat Rajput, leading to an hour-long chaos. By the time the police arrived, Rajput somehow escaped from the venue, not knowing if he would ever be able to return to a range again.

There were FIRs against him at the Chanakyapuri police station in Delhi and Pune’s Hinjewadi and was called for questioning in the Capital. But he has been out on bail to compete in international tournaments. On Sunday, Rajput returned to a shooting range for the first time since that ugly episode. This time, though, there wasn’t any need for him to slip away. There was a scuffle, but to get selfies and photographs. Rajput was welcomed to the finals hall of the World Cup with a huge roar and left with an even bigger one, despite not being able to get on the podium.

He came agonizingly close, though. A difference of 0.1 when he bowed out at fifth place in the 50m three-position. A shot millimeters to the left and, who knows, it would’ve been Rajput on the podium 15 minutes later considering how the others fared in the closing stages of an engaging final.

But Rajput wouldn’t deal in probabilities. Not at the moment, at least. He looked glad just to be back at the range, competing, aiming at that tiny dot, invisible to the naked eye, placed at a distance of 50m from him. “The episode has left me shaken and devastated,” he says. “This has been a struggle, to return to the range. Psychologically, it is tough. My family life is disturbed. It was tough to concentrate fully on this event.”

The allegations against Rajput are serious. The woman shooter has accused him of offering her a drink that was spiked with sedatives. She claims to have fallen unconscious subsequently, which is when he allegedly raped her. Rajput, an ex-Armyman who is now a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach, trained the woman shooter at the Karni Singh Shooting Range. After the incident, the shooter alleged that Rajput had threatened to kill her.

Since then, Rajput says he has spent most time gathering evidences that will prove his innocence. “I’ve got bail on merit. Whatever proof I had, I submitted it to the court after which I got bail. The trial will begin soon,” he says. When he entered the Karni Singh Range on Sunday, Rajput says he tried to cut off his personal life from professional. In the last few years, he has forged a reputation of being one of the best rifle shooters in the country behind Gagan Narang and Abhinav Bindra. Rajput, along with Chain Singh, was the main hope to carry forward India’s rich legacy in the event.

Apart from Narang and Jitu Rai, the Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist is also the only male shooter to have won a World Cup medal in recent times, a silver at Baku last year. But he was controversially omitted from the Indian squad last year, which the NRAI said was because of his inconsistent performances internationally.

In the three-position event, the shooters have to aim at the target by kneeling, lying prone and standing. During the qualifying and in the final, Rajput shot best from the prone position. However, a few stray shots at crucial stages, especially at the beginning of the final, from kneeling and standing positions cost him dear.

The transition from prone to standing, too, wasn’t smooth. Two poor shots of 9.6 ultimately sealed his fate, exiting at fifth place with a score of 420.6. China continued its dominance as Hui Zicheng (454.2) and Jian Sun (451.6) clinched the gold and silver medals respectively. Switzerland’s Jan Lochbihler won the bronze with 440.2. Rajput, who will be back in the 50m rifle prone event on Tuesday, is just glad to be back competing. “So it was very important for me to reach the final and win a medal, especially after whatever has happened. But I’ll take the fifth place finish,” he says. “At least I am back at the range.”

Heena Sidhu misses final, Harveen Srao 7th

In the women’s 10m air pistol final, Harveen Srao shot 133.6 to finish at seventh place, having qualified as the eighth contestant with 379 after shooting 96, 92, 95 and 96 in four series of 10 shots each. Former world number one and a world record holder Heena Sidhu could not make the cut, finishing 11th in the qualification stage with 378, while Priyanka Susvirkar was way behind at 36th. Lin Yuemein (240.8 in the final) won the top prize with a world record and compatriot Zhang Mengxue (237.8) bagged the silver in another one-two finish for China. Singapore’s Shun Xie Teo managed a bronze with 217.4.