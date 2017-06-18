Sania Mirza congratulates both India and Pakistan on Super Sunday

Sania Mirza congratulated Indian Hockey team on win over Pakistan. (Source: Express Archive) Sania Mirza congratulated Indian Hockey team on win over Pakistan. (Source: Express Archive)

Moments after Pakistan clinched their maiden Champions Trophy title, Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik took to social media and congratulated India’s hockey team on their win over Pakistan. Indian hockey team thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in Hockey World League Semi-final tournament.

Sania wrote, “🇮🇳 lost the cricket but won in hockey against 🇵🇰 Congratulations Team India and congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 sport is a great leveller!”

Pakistan thumped India by 180 runs in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval. The Safraz Ahmed-led side after being put into bat by Indian skipper Virat Kohli in London scored a mammoth 338/4 in allotted 50 overs. Opener Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali gave Pakistan a perfect start as the two put on 128-run stand for the first wicket. Ali was run out after a mix-up between the two batsmen.

Zaman on the other side smashed his first ODI hundred in the process. In reply, India struggled right from the beginning as Mohammad Amir produced a brilliant spell of pace bowling to reduce India to six for two in the first three overs. India could never recover from the horrific start and Pakistan won their first ever Champions Trophy title after beating India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval.

