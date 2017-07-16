Sandeep Kumar wins men’s 20000m gold at National Inter-State meet

Sandeep Kumar won the gold medal for Haryana. Sandeep Kumar won the gold medal for Haryana.

Haryana’s Sandeep Kumar won the gold medal in the men’s 20000m race walk on Day 2 of the National Inter State Championships atletics meet, in Guntur on Sunday. Sandeep clocked a timing of 1:27:01.52s to pocket the yellow metal. He was closely followed by Rajasthan’s Jitendra Singh (1:27:04.32s) and Baljinder Singh (1:29:38.72s) of Punjab, who finished third.

Odhisa sprinter Amiya Kumar Mallick won the men’s 200m run in 21.65s. Vipin Kumar (21.85s) of Manipur and Haryana’s Parveen (22.01s) came second and third, respectively. The women’s 200m was clinched by Srabani Nanda, another athlete from Odisha. The 26-year old finished with a timing of 24.18s, ahead of West Bengal duo Anwesha Roy Pradhan (24.37s) and Sonia Baisya (24.85).

Teenager Lili Das recorded a new personal best of 2:03.46s to win the women’s 800m event. The West Bengal athlete was followed by Abitha Mary Manuel (2:06.19s) of Kerala and Sipra Sarkar (2:07.48s) of West Bengal.

Kerala star Jinson Johnson bagged the men’s 800m gold with a timing of 1:47.38s. Manjit Singh (1:48.04s) of Haryana collected the silver with Karnataka’s Vishwamber (1:48.64s) coming in the third place.

It was Punjab all the way in the men’s shot put event with Tejinder Singh Toor (19.46m), Jasdeep Singh Dhillon (18.48m) and Navtejdeep Singh grabbing the top honours (17.61m).

Muhammed Anees Y triumphed in the men’s long jump with a 7.60m leap. He was followed by fellow Kerala man Suhail P V (7.55m) and Karnataka’s Siddhanth Nayak (7.41m).

