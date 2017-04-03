Sakshi Malik ties the knot with Satyawart Kadian, see inside pics

Sakshi Mailk (second from right) with Satywart Kadian (c) and Sushil Kumar. (Source: Express photo) Sakshi Mailk (second from right) with Satywart Kadian (c) and Sushil Kumar. (Source: Express photo)

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and fellow wrestler Satyawart Kadian tied the knot in a ceremony in Rohtak on Sunday, April 2. Sakshi and Satyawart got engaged back in October and announced the date of their wedding there.

Sakshi Malik ended India’s wait for a medal at the Rio Games by winning the bronze medal in the 58kg category. In a dramatic fashion, Sakshi went to a winning spree in the repechage round to pull off a come-from-behind victory in the bronze medal play-off.

The marriage was a grand affair as it was attended by India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. The invitation also included Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, but she was playing her India Open final on Sunday.

Kadian is a native of Rohtak and shot to fame when he won a bronze medal at the 2010 Youth Olympics. He later went on to win a junior world championship bronze medal as well. The pair had come close during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014 in which both the wrestlers won a silver medal.

Kadian is a multiple time national champion and the current champion in the 97kg. He was on the verge of qualifying for Rio Olympics before losing his final bout at the Asian Qualifiers in March 2016.

