Sakshi Malik stunned, Vinesh Phogat goes out tamely at World Wrestling Championships

Sakshi Malik lost her first bout at World Championships. (Source: Express archive) Sakshi Malik lost her first bout at World Championships. (Source: Express archive)

Throughout the Rio Olympics, Sakshi Malik came from behind in the repechage round to win a bronze medal. Her wrestling style saw her tire out her opponent in the first period before making a strong move in the second period to pull off the win. Even in the bronze medal play-off she won the bout by taking her opponent down in the final seconds.

Malik had 20 seconds left to make a comeback after trailing 3-2 in her pre quarter-final against Germany’s Luisa Niemesch in 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday. But unlike Rio, she could not do it here. The bronze medallist suffered a loss and had to bow out of the Championships. She was not pulled back in repechage as her opponent lost in the next round.

While Malik lost in her first round, India’s another medal hope Vinesh Phogat lost her second bout in the 48kg category. After notching up a dominant victory in her first bout against junior world championships bronze medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine.

In her second bout, she led 4-2 against USA’s Victoria Anthony but then got stuck in a headlock to pin her. This ended the World Championships for Phogat as the USA wrestler lost to Japan’s Susaki in the quarter-final which meant the Indian was not pulled back in the repechage.

