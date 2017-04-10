Sakshi Malik, Sandeep Tomar maintain World No 5, World No 7 rankings

Sakshi Malik last competed in the PWL. (Source: PTI) Sakshi Malik last competed in the PWL. (Source: PTI)

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has maintained her World No 5 ranking in the women’s 58kg freestyle wrestling category – the same as it was last month. She has however dropped in rankings from the World No 3 during the Olympics last year in the South American city. This is owing to her reduced playing time on the mat as she chose to stay off the sport to recuperate after the extravaganza and then most recently for her wedding to fellow wrestler Satyawart Kadian. Since the Olympics, she has taken part only in the Pro Wrestling League in the early part of the year. There she was part of the Delhi Sultans team which finished fifth in a six team competition.

In the PWL she beat Manisha (UP Dangal), Sarita (Mumbai Marathi), Manju Kumari (NCR Punjab Royals) and Pooja Dhanda (Jaipur Ninjas). This ensured she remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Where Sakshi maintained her fifth place in the ranking charts, Sandeep Tomar also stood still at World No 7 in th men’s freestyle wrestling rankings in the 57kg category.

Tomar was ranked 10th in the world during the February rankings update with Bajrang the only other Indian in the top 20 on 15th. In the March update, Tomar moved three places to seventh while Bajrang dropped to 17th.

Like Sakshi, Tomar hasn’t competed professionally since the second edition of the PWL.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd