Sakshi Malik enters Asian Wrestling Championship

After almost a year in hibernation, Sakshi Malik returned to the wrestling mat this week.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 12, 2017 11:45 am
Competing in the 60kg category, Sakshi Malik enters final of the Asian Championship.(Source: Vinay Siwach)

After almost spending a year in hibernation, Rio Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has entered the final of the Asian Championship. Sakshi Malik was through to the final of the 60 kg category with a comprehensive 15-3 win which ensures another silver medal for the hosts. Competing in the 60kg category, Sakshi Malik entered final of the Asian Championship.

After almost a year in hibernation, Sakshi Malik returned to the wrestling mat this week. However, it was anything but easy. Last week, Sakshi outclassed national champion Manju Kumari 10-0 during the selection trials for the Asian Championships. Sakshi was immediately drafted into the squad and was expected to fight in the 58kg category. But On the eve of the tournament, it turned out that she is overweight for 58kg.

Rio Olympics bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik is the star attraction and spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Wrestling Championship. In the absence of some of the leading grapplers such as Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar and the famous Phogat sisters — Geeta and Babita — the onus will be on the likes of Sakshi, Olympian Sandeep Tomar and Bajrang Punia to help India improve on its last year’s performance at the showpiece event.
India had bagged a total of nine medals including a gold, three silver and five bronze when the tournament was held in Bangkok, Thailand last year.

