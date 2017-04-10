Sakshi Malik breaks into top five, Sandeep Tomar into top 10 of wrestling world rankings

Latest News
By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: April 10, 2017 6:45 pm
Sakshi Malik broke into international recognition with her bronze at the Rio Olympics.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Monday climbed up to World No. 5 in women’s 58kg freestyle in the latest world rankings released by the United World Wrestling.

In the men’s freestyle category, Sandeep Tomar also broke into the top-10, reaching the seventh position in men’s 57kg.

Georgia’s Vladimir Khinchegashvili, who has been an integral part of the Pro Wrestling League, tops the chart in men’s 57kg.

Sakshi and Sandeep are currently preparing for the Asian Championships, scheduled to be held from May 10 to 14 here.

