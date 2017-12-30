Sakshi Malik, Babita Kumari named in Indian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2018

Sakshi Malik and Babita Kumari have been named for Commonwealth Games 2018. Sakshi Malik and Babita Kumari have been named for Commonwealth Games 2018.

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was on Saturday named in the Indian women’s wrestling team for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after a selection trail held in Lucknow.

Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).

The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center in Lucknow.

The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App