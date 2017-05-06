Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Poonia to lead India’s challenge at Asian Wrestling Championship

The event includes 112 freestyle, 103 Greco-Roman and 83 female wrestlers, competing for 24 gold and silver along with 48 bronze medals. The event includes 112 freestyle, 103 Greco-Roman and 83 female wrestlers, competing for 24 gold and silver along with 48 bronze medals.

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik along with Bajrang Poonia will be representing India at the Asian Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 10-14.

India’s squad consists of 24 members for the Championship with eight each in freestyle, women and Greco-Roman categories. Vinesh Phogat will also be seen in the Championship as he returns from a serious injury. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is expecting the best from all the wrestlers. “The recent invitational event in Bulgaria went off well. Considering the standard of the tournament, 3 medals was a good effort. We expect the team to do well,” Singh said.

After their successful biopic ‘Dangal’ the Phogats are now back with their dad Mahavir. The WFI president admitted that no one can be forced to attend the camp. “We can’t force anyone to attend camp. They are seniors and if they decide their own training module, we have to allow them. That’s why we encourage juniors in the camp,” Singh said in an interview.

Asked if WFI would recommend Phogats for TOP scheme with their father also getting government grant as their coach, the president evaded the query. The WFI is looking at some Japanese coaches for Greco-Roman and female category. “We are in search of younger foreign coaches. The ones who are showing interest are not up to the mark and ones who are good aren’t interested. It’s a tricky situation,” Singh said.

