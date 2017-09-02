Sachit, Vibhuti emerge as champions

A player aims for a shot during the match in the Inter-School Table Tennis Championship organised by Chandigarh Table Tennis Association. (Source: Jasbir Malhi) A player aims for a shot during the match in the Inter-School Table Tennis Championship organised by Chandigarh Table Tennis Association. (Source: Jasbir Malhi)

Sachit of DAV Public School and Vibhuti of Carmel Convent School claimed the titles in the boys’ senior singles category and girls’ senior singles category in the Inter-School Table Tennis Championships organised by Chandigarh Table Tennis Association under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India at Tender Heart School, Sector 33 earlier this week.

In the boys’ senior singles final, Sachit ended the challenge of Ryan Gandhi of KB DAV School, Sector 7 with a narrow 3-2 (11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 7-11,11-7) win to win the title. Sachit made a confident start in the match by winning the opening game 11-8. The youngster won the second game with the same margin before Gandhi made a comeback in the match. Gandhi won the third game in the match 11-9 before winning the fourth game 11-7 to equalise in the match. The final game saw Sachit playing with control and the DAV Public School player won the final game 11-7 to claim the title.

In the girls’ senior singles final, Vibhuti scored a 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9) win over Deevanshi of St. Kabir School to emerge as the champion. Vibhuti started the match with an attacking style as she won the opening game 11-7. Deevanshi made a comeback in the match by winning the second game 8-11 before Vibhuti bounced back to win the third game 11-8 to take a 2-1 lead. The fourth and final game saw Vibhuti edging out Deevanshi 11-9 to win the title.

It was joy for Neha of Manav Mangal High School as she made her way to claim the title in the junior girls’ singles final with a 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8) win over Parneet of Delhi Public School. Playing with control, Neha pocketed the opening game 11-7 before Parneet won the second game 11-8. Regrouping her energies, Neha won the third game 11-9 before claiming the fourth game 11-8 to complete the win.

In the boys’ junior singles final, Aariv of Gurukul Global School ended the challenge of Harkeerat of Manav Mangal School with a 3-1 (11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9) win. Aariv won the opening game 11-7 before winning the second game 11-8 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Harkeerat won the third game 11-8 before Aariv pocketed the fourth and final game 11-9 to win the title.

Earlier in the tournament, DAV Public School won the team title in the senior boys category with a 3-0 win over Moti Ram Arya School. In the first match of the final, Sachit of DAV Public School scored a 3-0 win over Divyansh of Moti Ram Arya School while Vansh scored a 3-0 win over Rahul in the second match to give DAV Public School a 2-0 lead. In the third match, the duo of Sachit and Pawan scored a 3-0 win over Divyansh and Rahul to complete the 3-0 win in the final.

